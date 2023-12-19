Eyitayo Ademola Opabola
775 Davis Hall
Eyitayo Opabola's research combines Structural Engineering, Reliability Theory, Statistics, and Hazard Science to solve complex engineering problems affecting civil infrastructure systems. He has extensive experience in large-scale field and laboratory testing of structural components and systems, nonlinear analysis of structures, multihazard risk analysis, and building-level and community-level resilience quantification.
His research focuses on both high- and low-income communities. Eyitayo has collaborated on various projects across North America (US and Canada), Europe (United Kingdom, Turkey, and Russia), Oceania (New Zealand), Asia (Japan, Indonesia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka), and Africa (Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi).
His current research projects investigate: (a) how future building codes can address resilience, sustainability, and durability under extreme loading events and changing climate; (b) how natural hazards interact and impact civil infrastructure systems and communities, especially marginalized communities; (c) innovative ideas on rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of buildings to meet net-zero goals.
Ph.D., Civil Engineering - University of Auckland, New Zealand, 2020
M.S., Structural Engineering - Voronezh State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering, Russia, 2015
B.E., Civil and Industrial Engineering - Voronezh State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering, Russia, 2013
Eyitayo's current research projects investigate: (a) how future building codes can address resilience, sustainability, and durability under extreme loading events and changing climate; (b) how multiple natural hazards interact and impact civil infrastructure systems and communities, especially marginalized communities; (c) innovative ideas on rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of buildings to meet net-zero goals. A brief overview of some ongoing projects are provided below.
Addressing resilience: The economic and environmental impacts associated with the demolition and long-term closure of modern buildings led to societal demands for improved design procedures to limit damage and shorten recovery time after earthquakes. We have developed a repairability-based design approach for structural systems. The proposed approach targets recovery-based performance objectives through component deformation design limits that are defined to ensure that structural components are repairable (i.e., the components have sufficient residual capacity to withstand future events without requiring safety-critical repair) after design-level events. The design philosophy is currently being adopted by design guidelines in the US and New Zealand.
Addressing sustainability: As part of meeting the net-zero carbon objectives, we need to optimize the life-cycle carbon emission of our structural systems. This entails the use of innovative construction materials, design optimization, and designing to limit damage in future extreme events. Our group is currently providing insights on how future codes can address sustainability challenges.
Addressing hazard interactions and climate risk: Climate change is increasing the occurrence rate, severity, and interdependencies of natural hazards. Modeling multi-hazard interactions and simulating multi-hazard scenarios to design and assess civil infrastructure systems is crucial. We have developed a probabilistic framework for simulating multi-hazard scenarios for civil infrastructure design and risk assessment. The framework efficiently characterizes the interrelationships and interdependencies between primary and secondary hazards using a series of occurrence models for the primary and secondary hazards and simulation-based approaches to generate the arrival times and features (e.g., severity) of all considered hazards over a defined space-time interval. Together with stakeholders, we are currently demonstrating how our framework can help decision-makers design and test efficient disaster mitigation and management policies.
Please feel free to reach out if you want to learn more about exciting projects in the group.
News
Spotlights
No mentions in Spotlights
Student Updates
|Title
|Publication Date
|Héctor García Matamoros Named 2025 ACI Presidents' Fellow